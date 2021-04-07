Guggenheim Capital LLC Takes Position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRUP. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,118,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

TRUP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Trupanion from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Trupanion from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trupanion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.57.

In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 97,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.66, for a total transaction of $9,775,897.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,613,676.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Asher Bearman sold 7,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total transaction of $754,225.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,022.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 146,062 shares of company stock valued at $14,745,514 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion stock opened at $75.39 on Wednesday. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.85 and a 52-week high of $126.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.81 and a 200-day moving average of $96.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,884.28 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Trupanion’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

