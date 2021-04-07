Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 74.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,282 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of TreeHouse Foods worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 3,888.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000.

In related news, SVP Clifford Braun sold 2,560 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $134,528.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,736.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

THS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Truist downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.10.

Shares of NYSE:THS opened at $53.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -532.50, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.13 and its 200 day moving average is $43.78. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.15 and a 52 week high of $55.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 8.63%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

TreeHouse Foods Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

