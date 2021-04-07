Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,356 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 216,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,586,000 after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,668,000 after purchasing an additional 16,735 shares during the period. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 549,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 329,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,745 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DFS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Argus increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.87.

In related news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,694,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 147,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,961,784. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $939,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,184.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DFS opened at $98.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.42 and a 200-day moving average of $83.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $31.09 and a 52 week high of $104.49.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

