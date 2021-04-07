Guggenheim Upgrades Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) to “Buy”

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TSCO has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $179.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $85.22 and a 1-year high of $180.85. The company has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.60.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total value of $2,244,008.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,044. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Eagle Asset Management lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 265.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management now owns 699,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,984,000 after purchasing an additional 507,896 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas now owns 55,983 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 6,901 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Investment Group now owns 41,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Janus Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Capital Management now owns 883,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,511,000 after acquiring an additional 407,124 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth $1,454,000. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

