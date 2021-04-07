Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Purchased by Voya Financial Advisors Inc.

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,563 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,564 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 140.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 159.8% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GWRE shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.40.

In other news, Director Paul Lavin sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total value of $130,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,385.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 5,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.94, for a total transaction of $537,529.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,362,867.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,319 shares of company stock valued at $2,270,482. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE GWRE opened at $105.56 on Wednesday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.00 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The company has a current ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -270.67 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.70.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $180.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Guidewire Software’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.