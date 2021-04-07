Gulden (NLG) Trading Up 16.8% This Week

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One Gulden coin can now be bought for about $0.0158 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gulden has a market cap of $8.55 million and $214,892.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gulden has traded up 16.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $222.18 or 0.00393215 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000106 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003691 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 30.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00005254 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 30.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Gulden Profile

Gulden (NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 540,428,532 coins. The official website for Gulden is gulden.com . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

