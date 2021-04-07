GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) will post ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for GW Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.60) and the highest is $0.08. GW Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that GW Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to $2.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $6.12. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover GW Pharmaceuticals.

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $148.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.46 million. GW Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%.

Several brokerages have commented on GWPH. Northland Securities cut shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (up from $193.00) on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.38.

In other GW Pharmaceuticals news, insider Adam D. George sold 675,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $7,453,456.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,405.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Volker Knappertz sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.67, for a total transaction of $70,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,359.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 783,384 shares of company stock worth $8,759,622. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GWPH. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GWPH opened at $217.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.54 and a beta of 2.15. GW Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $87.07 and a 12 month high of $218.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About GW Pharmaceuticals

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, Dravet syndrome, and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, as well as in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of tuberous sclerosis complex.

