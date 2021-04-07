GXChain (GXC) Trading Down 11.2% This Week

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 7th. Over the last week, GXChain has traded down 11.2% against the dollar. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC on popular exchanges. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $70.11 million and $16.05 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GXChain alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000321 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000965 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000696 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,130,662 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.