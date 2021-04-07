Hacken Token (HAI) Market Cap Hits $92.09 Million

Hacken Token (CURRENCY:HAI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 7th. Hacken Token has a market capitalization of $92.09 million and $1.33 million worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hacken Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000659 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hacken Token has traded up 25% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.29 or 0.00069601 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.67 or 0.00259851 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00005508 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $431.21 or 0.00763956 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,723.01 or 1.00494353 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00016445 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 51.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Hacken Token Profile

Hacken Token’s launch date was April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 247,674,381 coins. Hacken Token’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenclub . Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub . Hacken Token’s official website is hacken.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

Buying and Selling Hacken Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hacken Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hacken Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hacken Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

