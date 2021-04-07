Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) was upgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

HWC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered Hancock Whitney from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hancock Whitney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HWC opened at $41.54 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -58.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Hancock Whitney has a one year low of $14.88 and a one year high of $47.37.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $320.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.07 million. Hancock Whitney had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hancock Whitney will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total value of $170,518.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,653.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $94,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,528 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,344.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Hancock Whitney by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,985,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Hancock Whitney by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 121,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Hancock Whitney by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 727,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,741,000 after purchasing an additional 169,951 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at about $294,000. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

