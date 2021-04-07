Handshake 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.82 Million (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 7th. In the last week, Handshake has traded 24.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Handshake has a total market capitalization of $216.77 million and $2.82 million worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Handshake coin can now be bought for about $0.59 or 0.00001045 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,459.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,992.98 or 0.03529911 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $221.52 or 0.00392348 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $628.96 or 0.01113992 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.54 or 0.00452614 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $243.57 or 0.00431403 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00033254 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003698 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $174.11 or 0.00308373 BTC.

Handshake Coin Profile

HNS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 367,415,616 coins. The official website for Handshake is handshake.org . Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Handshake Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

