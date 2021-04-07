Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) will report earnings per share of $0.42 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hanmi Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.52. Hanmi Financial posted earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 425%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will report full year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.69. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hanmi Financial.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $55.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.03 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on HAFC. Zacks Investment Research cut Hanmi Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAFC. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hanmi Financial in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 228.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 5,243 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAFC stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.03. The company had a trading volume of 223,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,133. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.26 million, a P/E ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.35. Hanmi Financial has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $21.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.74%.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

