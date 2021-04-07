HAPI (HAPI) Tops 1-Day Volume of $971,400.00

HAPI (CURRENCY:HAPI) traded down 15.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 7th. HAPI has a market cap of $10.83 million and $971,400.00 worth of HAPI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HAPI has traded 19.4% higher against the US dollar. One HAPI coin can now be bought for $137.46 or 0.00243496 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00070955 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $152.74 or 0.00270573 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005567 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $436.82 or 0.00773782 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,671.64 or 1.00389115 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00017237 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000467 BTC.

HAPI Coin Profile

HAPI’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,800 coins. HAPI’s official Twitter account is @i_am_hapi_one

