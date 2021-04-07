HARD Protocol (HARD) Price Reaches $2.21 on Exchanges

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded down 12.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. HARD Protocol has a market capitalization of $112.58 million and $20.54 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HARD Protocol coin can now be bought for $2.21 or 0.00003892 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HARD Protocol has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.58 or 0.00069851 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $146.64 or 0.00258778 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00005480 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $422.79 or 0.00746130 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,115.59 or 1.00796315 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00016951 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 60.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000461 BTC.

About HARD Protocol

HARD Protocol was first traded on November 2nd, 2020. HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,041,667 coins. HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . HARD Protocol’s official website is hard.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HARD Protocol is a cross-chain money market for digital assets that aims to provide the ability to lend, borrow, and earn with a wide variety of assets including BTC, XRP, BNB, BUSD, KAVA, USDX, and others. The platform is built on the interoperable Kava blockchain that provides cross-chain bridges, Chainlink oracles, security from the Tendermint consensus mechanism, and other infrastructure designed as a foundation for DeFi applications and services. Core to the HARD Protocol is the HARD token, a governance token that enables holders to have a say in the on-going management and evolution of the platform. The HARD token is used for platform governance voting, as a reward for lenders and borrowers and for KAVA token stakers on the platform. “

Buying and Selling HARD Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HARD Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HARD Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

