Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) by 3,221.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,216 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.06% of Harmony Biosciences worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of HRMY opened at $28.98 on Wednesday. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $52.74. The company has a quick ratio of 7.80, a current ratio of 7.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.43.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.16. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients living with rare neurological disorders. Its lead product includes WAKIX (pitolisant) for the treatment of pediatric patients suffering from narcolepsy. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc was formerly known as Harmony Biosciences II, Inc and changed its name to Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc in February 2020.

Recommended Story: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.