Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $25.30 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) to announce $25.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Harvard Bioscience’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $25.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $25.60 million. Harvard Bioscience posted sales of $23.77 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience will report full-year sales of $111.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $111.50 million to $111.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $121.00 million, with estimates ranging from $120.50 million to $121.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Harvard Bioscience.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 6.51% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $30.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.15 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on HBIO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Harvard Bioscience from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Benchmark upgraded Harvard Bioscience from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Harvard Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

HBIO opened at $6.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Harvard Bioscience has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $7.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.23. The stock has a market cap of $254.89 million, a P/E ratio of -35.56 and a beta of 1.73.

In other news, CEO James W. Green sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $209,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBIO. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 290.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,338 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,334 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 8,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.87% of the company’s stock.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

