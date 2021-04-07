Harvest Finance (FARM) Market Capitalization Tops $117.36 Million

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One Harvest Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $221.42 or 0.00391317 BTC on exchanges. Harvest Finance has a total market cap of $117.36 million and $2.75 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded 25.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00016283 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002021 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000021 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Harvest Finance Coin Profile

FARM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 557,031 coins and its circulating supply is 530,041 coins. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance . The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Harvest Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harvest Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

