Hashgard Hits Market Cap of $8.02 Million (GARD)

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded 20% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. Hashgard has a total market cap of $8.02 million and $448,251.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hashgard coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hashgard has traded 58.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00054987 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00021213 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $344.69 or 0.00615166 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.52 or 0.00077676 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

About Hashgard

GARD is a coin. It launched on May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hashgard is medium.com/@hashgard . Hashgard’s official website is www.hashgard.io . The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard is a public blockchain that establishes a secure decentralized asset management protocol, initiated by the strategic director of Fenbushi Capital and managing partner of BKFUND, Charlie Xu, and co-founder of BKFUND, Tom Huang. Hashgard provides a large number of business modules, including operational-level on-chain data, advanced versions of asset management autonomous organization, a smart contract system tailored for asset management, able to systematically support the issuance, management, trusteeship, settlement, audit, process control, and dispute arbitration of decentralized assets. In 2020, Hashgard Mainnet was released and after it went live, ERC-20 GARD was converted to mainnet GARD at a ratio of 10:1 “

Hashgard Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hashgard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hashgard using one of the exchanges listed above.

