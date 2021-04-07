Hathor Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.69 Million (HTR)

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 7th. Hathor has a market cap of $291.24 million and $5.69 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hathor coin can currently be purchased for $1.61 or 0.00002867 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hathor has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.73 or 0.00070714 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $156.25 or 0.00278128 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005719 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $429.64 or 0.00764776 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,236.51 or 1.00103671 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00016357 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000470 BTC.

About Hathor

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork . The official website for Hathor is hathor.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Hathor Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hathor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hathor using one of the exchanges listed above.

