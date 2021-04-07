Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give WashTec (ETR:WSU) a €62.50 Price Target

WashTec (ETR:WSU) received a €62.50 ($73.53) target price from Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.50% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of ETR:WSU opened at €50.20 ($59.06) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $671.79 million and a PE ratio of 50.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.81. WashTec has a twelve month low of €32.00 ($37.65) and a twelve month high of €53.70 ($63.18). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €50.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of €44.63.

WashTec AG provides solutions for car wash in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers various roll-over, self-service, and commercial vehicle wash equipment, as well as associated peripheral devices. It also provides wash tunnel systems; water reclaim systems; equipment maintenance; service projects and upgrades; spare parts; and digital solutions, as well as car wash chemicals under the Auwa brand.

