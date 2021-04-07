Head-To-Head Comparison: Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) versus Corvus Gold (NASDAQ:KOR)

Corvus Gold (NASDAQ:KOR) and Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Corvus Gold and Harmony Gold Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corvus Gold N/A -119.12% -111.39% Harmony Gold Mining N/A N/A N/A

31.1% of Corvus Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.2% of Harmony Gold Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of Corvus Gold shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of Harmony Gold Mining shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Corvus Gold and Harmony Gold Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corvus Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Harmony Gold Mining 1 0 0 0 1.00

Volatility & Risk

Corvus Gold has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harmony Gold Mining has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Corvus Gold and Harmony Gold Mining’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corvus Gold N/A N/A -$12.10 million ($0.10) -19.70 Harmony Gold Mining $2.02 billion 1.51 -$56.54 million ($0.10) -49.40

Corvus Gold has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Harmony Gold Mining. Harmony Gold Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Corvus Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Corvus Gold

Corvus Gold, Inc. mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for uranium, silver, and copper deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa. It also owns interests in the Hidden Valley, an open-pit gold and silver mine; and the Wafi-Golpu, a project in Morobe Province in Papua New Guinea. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in Randfontein, South Africa.

