Head-To-Head Contrast: Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) & First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) and First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

Get Renasant alerts:

This table compares Renasant and First BanCorp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Renasant 12.63% 5.15% 0.76% First BanCorp. 11.28% 3.63% 0.54%

Renasant has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First BanCorp. has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.2% of Renasant shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.2% of First BanCorp. shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Renasant shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of First BanCorp. shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Renasant pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. First BanCorp. pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Renasant pays out 30.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First BanCorp. pays out 37.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Renasant has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and First BanCorp. has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Renasant and First BanCorp., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Renasant 0 3 0 0 2.00 First BanCorp. 0 1 0 0 2.00

Renasant currently has a consensus price target of $30.25, suggesting a potential downside of 27.04%. First BanCorp. has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential downside of 37.83%. Given Renasant’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Renasant is more favorable than First BanCorp..

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Renasant and First BanCorp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Renasant $695.83 million 3.35 $167.60 million $2.91 14.25 First BanCorp. $766.47 million 3.21 $167.38 million $0.75 15.01

Renasant has higher earnings, but lower revenue than First BanCorp.. Renasant is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First BanCorp., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Renasant beats First BanCorp. on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities. It also provides commercial, financial, and agricultural loans; equipment financing and leasing; real estateÂ-1-4 family mortgage; real estateÂ-commercial mortgage; real estateÂ-construction loans for the construction of single family residential properties, multi-family properties, and commercial projects; installment loans to individuals; and interim construction loans, as well as automated teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, call center, and treasury management services. The Insurance segment provides insurance agency services, such as commercial and personal insurance products through insurance carriers. The Wealth Management segment offers range of wealth management and fiduciary services, including administration and management of trust accounts, such as personal and corporate benefit accounts, self-directed individual retirement accounts, and custodial accounts; annuities, mutual funds, and other investment services through a third party broker-dealer; and administers qualified retirement plans, profit sharing and other employee benefit plans, personal trusts, and estates. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 200 banking, insurance, and wealth management offices located in Mississippi, Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia; 160 full-service branches and 12 limited-service branches; and 180 ATM at on-premise locations and 30 ATMs located at off-premise sites. Renasant Corporation was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations. The Commercial and Corporate Banking segment consists of the company’s lending and other services for large customers represented by specialized and middle-market clients and the public sector. The Consumer (Retail) Banking segment includes consumer lending and deposit-taking activities conducted mainly through FirstBank’s branch network in Puerto Rico. The Mortgage Banking segment focuses on the origination, sale, and servicing of a variety of residential mortgage loan products and related hedging activities. The Treasury and Investments segment deals with treasury and investment management functions. The United States Operations segment represents all banking activities conducted by FirstBank on the United States mainland. The Virgin Islands Operations segment includes all banking activities conducted by FirstBank in the U.S. Virgin Islands and the British Virgin Islands. The company was founded on October 29, 1948 and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.