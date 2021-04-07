Head to Head Contrast: WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) and BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MYN)

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MYN) and WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

Get BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund alerts:

This table compares BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund and WhiteHorse Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund N/A N/A N/A WhiteHorse Finance 27.50% 9.08% 4.66%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund and WhiteHorse Finance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A WhiteHorse Finance 0 2 4 0 2.67

WhiteHorse Finance has a consensus price target of $12.80, suggesting a potential downside of 20.15%. Given WhiteHorse Finance’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe WhiteHorse Finance is more favorable than BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund and WhiteHorse Finance’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A WhiteHorse Finance $67.07 million 4.91 $30.84 million $1.52 10.55

WhiteHorse Finance has higher revenue and earnings than BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund.

Dividends

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. WhiteHorse Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.9%. WhiteHorse Finance pays out 93.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and WhiteHorse Finance has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WhiteHorse Finance has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

WhiteHorse Finance beats BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc was formed on March 16, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.