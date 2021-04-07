HeadHunter Group (HHR) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ: HHR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/25/2021 – HeadHunter Group was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

3/22/2021 – HeadHunter Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “HeadHunter Group PLC provides an online recruitment platform. The company offers services which consist of career guidance, career consultation, jobs by profession and the opportunity to create a resume and receive automatically suitable job opportunities. HeadHunter Group PLC is based in Moscow, Russia. “

3/19/2021 – HeadHunter Group had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $29.00 to $43.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/19/2021 – HeadHunter Group was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

3/15/2021 – HeadHunter Group was downgraded by analysts at Renaissance Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:HHR opened at $36.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.63. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 83.91 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. HeadHunter Group PLC has a 52 week low of $14.25 and a 52 week high of $38.25.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $16.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.02 by $4.44. HeadHunter Group had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 98.65%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HeadHunter Group PLC will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in HeadHunter Group by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 107,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after buying an additional 70,300 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 53,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 14,003 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 1,981.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 13,555 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $475,000. 42.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HeadHunter Group PLC operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Baltic countries, and internationally. It offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value added services.

