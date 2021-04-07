Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires New Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 195,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $12,987,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.31% of Agree Realty as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Agree Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Agree Realty by 258.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Agree Realty by 403.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Agree Realty by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agree Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000.

Separately, Mizuho downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Agree Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $68.69 on Wednesday. Agree Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $54.94 and a 12-month high of $72.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.20.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.41). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 39.39%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.207 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.52%.

In other Agree Realty news, CEO Joey Agree acquired 7,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.61 per share, with a total value of $500,610.70. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 444,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,252,445.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.50 per share, with a total value of $635,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 245,613 shares in the company, valued at $15,596,425.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 19,870 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,111. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

