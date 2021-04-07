Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires Shares of 519,641 Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 519,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,298,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.12% of Equitable at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Equitable by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,199,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,283,000 after acquiring an additional 120,978 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 209,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after purchasing an additional 43,954 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,040,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,617,000 after purchasing an additional 587,960 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 216,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 11,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 158,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

EQH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Equitable from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.17.

In other news, insider Nick Lane sold 23,352 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $734,653.92. Also, EVP Dave S. Hattem sold 6,900 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $219,558.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 289,632 shares of company stock worth $9,466,524 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQH stock opened at $33.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.59 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.70. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $33.70.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.44. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.02%.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

