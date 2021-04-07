Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys New Stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 150,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $12,908,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.18% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 18,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 18,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,536,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 40,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter worth $21,513,000.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF stock opened at $91.96 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.91 and a fifty-two week high of $96.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.56.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.