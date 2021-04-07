Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys Shares of 1,000,000 GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,320,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 2.37% of GCM Grosvenor at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GCMG. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GCM Grosvenor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $919,000. 53.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GCM Grosvenor alerts:

Several analysts have commented on GCMG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GCM Grosvenor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of GCMG opened at $12.58 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.75. GCM Grosvenor Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.36.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $155.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.23 million. Equities research analysts expect that GCM Grosvenor Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from GCM Grosvenor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

Featured Story: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG).

Receive News & Ratings for GCM Grosvenor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCM Grosvenor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.