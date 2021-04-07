Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 125.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 788,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 438,689 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.15% of Shaw Communications worth $13,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the 4th quarter worth $1,517,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the 4th quarter worth $906,000. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 151,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,864,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,743,000 after purchasing an additional 407,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 742,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,825,000 after purchasing an additional 23,639 shares during the last quarter. 57.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SJR opened at $26.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58. Shaw Communications Inc. has a one year low of $15.16 and a one year high of $28.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.74.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.0776 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.94%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SJR. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $40.50 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.79.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

