Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $11.62 Million Holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 138.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,300 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.41% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $11,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 60,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,774,000 after purchasing an additional 9,458 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 155.0% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 793,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,684,000 after purchasing an additional 197,949 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, CAO William Frederick Stax sold 727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $119,387.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,109.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP George A. Villasana sold 4,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.19, for a total value of $773,723.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,335.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,655 shares of company stock valued at $5,393,962 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABG opened at $196.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $180.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.79. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.74 and a twelve month high of $269.28. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.31. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ABG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Truist upped their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.13.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

