Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $11.79 Million Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 54.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,749 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,849 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.08% of Domino’s Pizza worth $11,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth about $331,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 889 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth about $969,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth about $709,000. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $446.00 to $422.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $369.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.27.

DPZ opened at $380.68 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $319.71 and a 12-month high of $435.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $360.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $383.37.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by ($0.33). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.29%.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

