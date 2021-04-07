Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $14.05 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 371.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,911 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,686 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $14,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in The Home Depot by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,990 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth about $559,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in The Home Depot by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,151 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD opened at $313.78 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $191.54 and a twelve month high of $315.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $279.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.80. The company has a market cap of $337.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 64.39%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price target on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zelman & Associates raised The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup started coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.32.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

