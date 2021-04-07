Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 715.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,385 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.06% of Qorvo worth $11,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 27,692 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 313,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,386,000 after acquiring an additional 63,486 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,555,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on QRVO shares. Cowen boosted their target price on Qorvo from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qorvo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Qorvo from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Qorvo from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.09.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $194.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a PE ratio of 51.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.80 and a 52-week high of $199.94.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

