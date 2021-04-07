Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 22,096.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,772 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $12,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRU shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.43.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $2,663,177.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,218.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $470,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,812. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PRU opened at $93.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.52 and a 1 year high of $95.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.10. The firm has a market cap of $36.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -258.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $15.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.98 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.35%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

