Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $12.67 Million in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 597,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,669,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.56% of Essential Properties Realty Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EPRT. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 24.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

Shares of NYSE:EPRT opened at $23.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 14.29, a quick ratio of 14.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 41.83 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.86. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $25.22.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 31.54%. Equities research analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 152.38%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EPRT. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist upped their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.95.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

