Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $13.21 Million in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,208,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.74% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 49,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

NYSEARCA:ILF opened at $28.11 on Wednesday. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 1 year low of $16.83 and a 1 year high of $30.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.50.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

