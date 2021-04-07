Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,245 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 53,166 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $11,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 22.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,841 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 6,311 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5.3% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 139,237 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,277,000 after acquiring an additional 6,952 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $448,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Argus increased their price target on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Applied Materials from $88.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.44.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total value of $1,979,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

AMAT opened at $139.54 on Wednesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.22 and a 52 week high of $146.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.87. The firm has a market cap of $128.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.10%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

