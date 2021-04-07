Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $11.24 Million Investment in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 137,100 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,235,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 34,903 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,159 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 525 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,143 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.39.

In related news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $36,949.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,899.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $79.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $42.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.35. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $47.39 and a 52 week high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

