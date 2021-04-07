Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $11.81 Million Investment in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 719,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,813,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.57% of Cadence Bancorporation as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,110,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,239,000 after purchasing an additional 465,865 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,574,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,001,000 after purchasing an additional 325,942 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 230,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CADE opened at $21.11 on Wednesday. Cadence Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $4.79 and a 52 week high of $23.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.34.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.94). Cadence Bancorporation had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 40.33%. The firm had revenue of $197.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 34.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.14.

In other news, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $1,449,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 177,560 shares in the company, valued at $3,432,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP J. Randall Schultz sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $132,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,564.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

