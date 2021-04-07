Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 94,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,380,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.52% of Group 1 Automotive as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 372,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,846,000 after buying an additional 93,361 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 282.0% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 12,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 9,386 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $485,000.

GPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.11.

In other news, SVP Frank Grese sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.35, for a total transaction of $1,157,625.00. Also, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total transaction of $544,040.00. Insiders have sold a total of 47,000 shares of company stock worth $7,635,455 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPI opened at $156.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $41.60 and a one year high of $175.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.16). Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 18.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is 11.34%.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

