Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 244,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,365,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.48% of Nu Skin Enterprises as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 11,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NUS. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

In other news, President Ryan S. Napierski sold 10,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total value of $600,422.72. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 83,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,945,742.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Ryan S. Napierski sold 4,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.05, for a total value of $286,038.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 80,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,729,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,351 shares of company stock valued at $2,681,800. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $52.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.80 and a 200 day moving average of $53.37. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.43 and a 12 month high of $63.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.21. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $748.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.03%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

