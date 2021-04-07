Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 246,984 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 224.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 356,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 246,984 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.10% of Duke Realty worth $14,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new stake in Duke Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $3,544,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,920,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,597,000 after purchasing an additional 329,785 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,897,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,985,000 after buying an additional 216,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Duke Realty by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,318,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,673,000 after buying an additional 408,303 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duke Realty stock opened at $43.06 on Wednesday. Duke Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $28.80 and a 12 month high of $43.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.24, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $248.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.26 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 22.76%. Duke Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.83%.

Separately, Mizuho increased their target price on Duke Realty from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.64.

In other Duke Realty news, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 34,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $1,482,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles R. Eitel sold 3,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $154,264.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,209 shares in the company, valued at $133,109.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,399 shares of company stock valued at $2,457,687. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

