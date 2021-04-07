Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 68,600 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 442.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,100 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,600 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $12,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 881.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 206 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 223 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $141.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.69. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.11 and a 12 month high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

In other Electronic Arts news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total value of $13,262,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,090.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,710 shares of company stock valued at $16,312,390 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EA shares. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.23.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

