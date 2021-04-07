Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Reduces Stock Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,336 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Discovery worth $12,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,435,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in Discovery by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 18,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Discovery by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 91,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 13,287 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Discovery in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P purchased a new position in Discovery in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery alerts:

NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $43.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.56 and a 12 month high of $78.14.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lori C. Locke sold 1,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $95,103.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,673.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adria Alpert-Romm sold 15,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $717,172.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,735.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,367,598 shares of company stock worth $73,889,344. Corporate insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

DISCA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Discovery from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Discovery in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Discovery from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Discovery from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.