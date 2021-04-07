Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 1,752,638 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 37.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,925,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,752,638 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.58% of Genworth Financial worth $11,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNW. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial stock opened at $3.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.55 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $4.76.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

