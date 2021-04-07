Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 421,649 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 70.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421,649 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.08% of Caesars Entertainment worth $13,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $4,952,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,195,111.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $1,625,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,291,488.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 210,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,738,000. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CZR stock opened at $92.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.59. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $14.60 and a one year high of $106.20. The stock has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 3.15.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.29% and a negative return on equity of 56.40%. Research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CZR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.09.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

