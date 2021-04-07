Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 331,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,261,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.66% of Adtalem Global Education as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the 3rd quarter valued at about $254,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 174,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,911,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education stock opened at $40.26 on Wednesday. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.22 and a 52 week high of $43.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a positive return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $283.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

In related news, insider Holland Katherine Alice Boden purchased 611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.94 per share, with a total value of $25,014.34. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 27,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,300.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,670. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 3,161 shares of company stock worth $129,564 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

