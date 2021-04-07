Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 872,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,914,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.48% of Extended Stay America at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Extended Stay America by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,026,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,006,000 after acquiring an additional 24,216 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Extended Stay America by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 267,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 115,146 shares during the last quarter. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Extended Stay America during the fourth quarter valued at $247,242,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Extended Stay America by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 895,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,266,000 after buying an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its position in Extended Stay America by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 114,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 26,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on STAY. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.50 price target (up previously from $17.50) on shares of Extended Stay America in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Extended Stay America from $11.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Extended Stay America from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.50 price objective on shares of Extended Stay America in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.05.

NYSE STAY opened at $19.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.55. Extended Stay America, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $20.08.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Extended Stay America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%.

Extended Stay America Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

