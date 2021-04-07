Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 925,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,523 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.17% of Healthpeak Properties worth $27,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PEAK opened at $32.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.28, a P/E/G ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.56 and a fifty-two week high of $33.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.22.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 4.19%. Research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PEAK shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Capital One Financial raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.13.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

