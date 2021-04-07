Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,208 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.07% of Heartland Express worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HTLD. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 5.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,752,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,634,000 after purchasing an additional 94,585 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 6.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 12.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Heartland Express by 16.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 5,647 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Heartland Express by 1.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 449,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,358,000 after buying an additional 6,339 shares during the period. 57.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HTLD stock opened at $19.86 on Wednesday. Heartland Express, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.85 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.54.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $155.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is currently 8.99%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HTLD. Stifel Nicolaus raised Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heartland Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

